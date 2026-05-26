Cape Girardeau Historical Society: The Next 100 Years
Cape Girardeau Historical Society: The Next 100 Years
In celebration of its centennial year – set in poignant juxtaposition with the nation’s 250th anniversary – the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society invites the community to reflect on a century of preserving local history and to look ahead to what comes next. Join us for an engaging look at where we’ve been – and where we’re headed – as we begin the Historical Society’s next century. For all ages at the Main Branch, Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Artist Group Info
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org