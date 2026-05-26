Books on Tap: A Social Book Club

Join us for our free-form, read-what-you-want book club! This month, we're celebrating "Happy Birthday America!" with a lively discussion centered on stories that unearth hidden histories, secrets, or discoveries. For June, our reading theme is "Digging Up A Story"—choose any book that involves uncovering the past, solving mysteries, or exploring buried truths. Bring your favorite read and join the conversation! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State