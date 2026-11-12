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Books on Tap: A Social Book Club

Books on Tap: A Social Book Club

Join us for our free-form, read-what-you-want book club! The theme for discussion will be: “Pumpkin Spice.” We meet once a month at Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen. Participants are not required to make purchases, but are welcome to order and enjoy food at their own expense.

The theme for reading during December is "Meowy Christmas."

Share what you've discovered, hear recommendations from other readers, and enjoy an evening of great conversation in a casual setting. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Cape Girardeau Public Library
573-334-5279
info@capelibrary.org
www.capelibrary.org
Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen
46 Main St
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
(573) 381-5477
info@encorepizzeria.com
https://www.encorepizzeria.com/