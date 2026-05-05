Books on Tap: A Social Book Club

Join us for our free-form, read-what-you-want book club! The theme for discussion will be: “That 60s Month.”

The theme for reading during May is "Happy Birthday America!" (Ages 18+)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.