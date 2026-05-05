Books on Tap: A Social Book Club
Books on Tap: A Social Book Club
Join us for our free-form, read-what-you-want book club! The theme for discussion will be: “That 60s Month.”
The theme for reading during May is "Happy Birthday America!" (Ages 18+)
Accessibility
The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.
Food Allergies
We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.
Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Girardeau Public Library
573-334-5279
info@capelibrary.org
Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen
46 Main StCape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
(573) 381-5477
info@encorepizzeria.com