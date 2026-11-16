Book Discussion - Oran
Book Discussion - Oran
Love to read and share your thoughts about books? Then join other book lovers to discuss this month’s selection. This month we’ll read and discuss “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi. For ages 18+ at the Oran Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Oran
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Oran
120 Mountain StreetOran, Missouri 63771
5732623745
eschlichting@rrlmo.org