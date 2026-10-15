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Book Club - Riverside Regional, Perryville

Diverse group of friends discussing a book in library. Directly above.

Book Club - Riverside Regional, Perryville

Come discuss “Behind Her Eyes,” by Sarah Pinborough. With a 4-star rating and over 31,000 ratings on Amazon, this twisted thriller is now a Netflix original series. Come read the book before you watch!

For ages 18+ at the Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org