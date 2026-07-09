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Blood Drive

Blood Drive

There’s no substitute for blood. When a patient receives blood, it was given in advance by a generous donor. You can help maintain the blood supply for accident & burn victims, heart surgery & organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer.

Schedule an appointment to donate on Tuesday, August 4, 1:30-5:30 p.m. in gym at Cape Bible Chapel.

Cape Bible Chapel
01:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

America Red Cross
https://www.redcrossblood.org/

Artist Group Info

fiibgyhbs28@gmail.com
Cape Bible Chapel
2911 Kage Rd
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
573-334-5948
info@capebiblechapel.org
https://capebiblechapel.org/events