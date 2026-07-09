Blood Drive
Blood Drive
There’s no substitute for blood. When a patient receives blood, it was given in advance by a generous donor. You can help maintain the blood supply for accident & burn victims, heart surgery & organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer.
Schedule an appointment to donate on Tuesday, August 4, 1:30-5:30 p.m. in gym at Cape Bible Chapel.
Cape Bible Chapel
01:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
America Red Cross
Artist Group Info
fiibgyhbs28@gmail.com
Cape Bible Chapel
2911 Kage RdCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
573-334-5948
info@capebiblechapel.org