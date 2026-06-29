Beginning Crochet: Level 3, Reading Crochet Patterns

Join us for Part 3 of our Beginning Crochet series! This session will focus on reading crochet patterns and putting your new skills to the test as we complete a pattern together in class. Please bring a skein of yarn and a crochet hook. Registration is required—reserve your spot today! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.