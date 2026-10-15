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Banned Book Club - Riverside Regional, Perryville

Banned Book Club - Riverside Regional, Perryville

Join our group of reading rebels in reading our pick this month, “Killing Mr. Griffin” by Lois Duncan. Enjoy analyzing and discussing the book and its bans/challenges since publication!

For ages 12+ at the Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org