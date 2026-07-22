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Banned Book Club - Riverside, Perryville Branch

Diverse group of friends discussing a book in library. Directly above.

Banned Book Club - Riverside, Perryville Branch

This month our Banned Book Club will discuss the novel “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.

For ages 12+ at the Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org