Banned Book Club - Riverside, Perryville Branch
Banned Book Club - Riverside, Perryville Branch
This month our Banned Book Club will discuss the novel “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.
For ages 12+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org