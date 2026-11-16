Banned Book Club - Perryville
Banned Book Club - Perryville
Join our group of reading rebels in reading our pick this month, “The Supernaturalist” by Eoin Colfer. Enjoy analyzing and discussing the book and its bans/challenges since publication! For ages 12+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org