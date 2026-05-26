Join us for BabyBook, a lively lapsit storytime designed to spark your baby’s love for reading! Through joyful stories, playful music and movement, and gentle rhymes, your little one will build early literacy skills and connect with others in a warm, nurturing environment. Perfect for babies and their caregivers—come share cuddles, giggles, and the magic of books together! (ages 0-1)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.