In his book, "Cape Girardeau & Jackson: Past & Present," author Tom Neumeyer presents a photo-documentary of how these communities have changed through the years, comparing the sights of landmarks from yesteryear and how the towns look in the 21st century. The photos are complemented with a detailed narrative to convey the life story of these cities, a chronicle of two centuries of life.

Tom Neumeyer has worked in print media as an author, photo journalist, writer, and newspaper editor. He is the author and photographer of the book "Cape Girardeau Then and Now," published in 2010 with Dr. Frank Nickell. He and Dr. Robert Hamblin published the book "A Momentary Stay: Photographs and Poems," in 2025 and several other books.

Join us for this special author event for all ages at the Main Branch, Jackson.