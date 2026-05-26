American Mahjong Club

Join fellow American Mahjong enthusiasts for a fun and friendly game session! This event is for players who already know the rules and want to enjoy some lively rounds together. If you have your own mahjong set, please bring it along—our library has only two sets available. Feel free to bring your favorite snack or drink to enjoy while you play. No registration needed—just drop in and join the fun! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.