"Alice's Ordinary People" Screening and Discussion

Don't miss this free screening of the documentary film "Alice's Ordinary People," followed by a Q&A session with the director, Craig Dudnick.

The film is about Alice Tregay, a woman who fought for African American civil rights in her community. It highlights ordinary people effecting extraordinary change for human rights. Five decades of fearless activism and the continuing relevance of Dr. Martin Luther King to the ongoing fight for justice. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.