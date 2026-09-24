On September 25, we’re inviting everybody to throw on some rhinestones, channel a little Dolly, and create some JOY in whatever way makes sense for them. Come as Dolly. Come as Kenny. Come as yourself with an unreasonable amount of fringe.

Join us at 5 p.m. at Scout Hall’s outdoor stage as we sing “9 to 5,” hear an official proclamation from Mayor Robbie Guard, and kick off Dolly Day across Cape Girardeau!

Follow the Rhinestone Route...

Cape Girardeau is showing up for Dolly, and we’re starting to hear from businesses all over downtown who are ready to add a little 9 to 5 magic of their own.

Just a few of the places already committed to joining the fun:

The Library

Pastimes Antiques

Creative Ewe Pottery

Goose and Gander

Brookology

Mississippi Mutts

Katy O’Ferrell’s

Bourbon + Bitters

Scout Hall

…and that is just to name a few.

Some are planning specials. Some are planning activities. Some are planning food and drinks. Some are dreaming up surprises we don’t even know about yet. And THAT is exactly the point.

And keep watching, because this route is still growing.

9 to 5 at 5 | Facebook

