80s Night at Cape Ballroom
80s Night at Cape Ballroom
80s Night at Cape Ballroom
Friday, June 19
7:00-9:00pm
Cape Ballroom is going back to the 80s - neon colors, big hair, and rad music! Themed attire is encouraged but not required.
The evening will start with a 30-minute dance lesson, followed by dancing to iconic hits of the 1980s! Line dances included.
$5.00 per person at the door, cash only. No bills over $20, please. Doors open at 6:45pm.
No smoking, no alcohol. Water is available. You may bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Cape Ballroom Friday Night Dances are held at The American Legion Hall, 2731 Thomas Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Questions? Facebook message, text/call (480) 857-7286, or email dan@capeballroom.com.
Cape Ballroom at The American Legion
5.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Ballroom
(480) 857-7286
dan@capeballroom.com
Cape Ballroom at The American Legion
2731 Thomas DriveCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
480-857-7286
dan@capeballroom.com