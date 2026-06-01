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80s Night at Cape Ballroom

80s Night at Cape Ballroom

80s Night at Cape Ballroom
Friday, June 19
7:00-9:00pm

Cape Ballroom is going back to the 80s - neon colors, big hair, and rad music! Themed attire is encouraged but not required.

The evening will start with a 30-minute dance lesson, followed by dancing to iconic hits of the 1980s! Line dances included.

$5.00 per person at the door, cash only. No bills over $20, please. Doors open at 6:45pm.

No smoking, no alcohol. Water is available. You may bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Cape Ballroom Friday Night Dances are held at The American Legion Hall, 2731 Thomas Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Questions? Facebook message, text/call (480) 857-7286, or email dan@capeballroom.com.

Cape Ballroom at The American Legion
5.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Cape Ballroom
(480) 857-7286
dan@capeballroom.com
www.capeballroom.com
Cape Ballroom at The American Legion
2731 Thomas Drive
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
480-857-7286
dan@capeballroom.com
http://www.capeballroom.com/