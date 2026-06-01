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4th Friday Art Walk

4th Friday Art Walk

The art galleries and studios in Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve open their doors from 6 to 9 pm. Come stroll through beautiful Ste Gen to see current artists at work and learn more about the deeply rooted tradition of Art in Ste Genevieve!

Website: http://artstegen.org
Email: stegenevieveartguild@gmail.com

Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Ste. Genevieve
15738837097
www.downtownstegenevieve.org
Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve
66 S Main St
Ste Genevieve, Missouri 63670-1628
(573) 883-7097
info@visitstegen.com
http://www.visitstegen.com