3rd Annual Plant Swap

Join us for our annual spring Plant Swap! Bring in healthy, unwanted plants (please label with name/type of plant) and take home new-to-you plants! While plant supplies last. No registration needed.

Rainout location will be in Adult Services. (all ages)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.