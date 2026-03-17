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Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Circle of Days'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

“The story begins around the year 2500 B.C.E. Seth trudged across the Great Plain, carrying on his back a wickerwork basket containing flints to be traded. He was with his father and two older brothers. He hated all three of them.”

That’s the opening to Ken Follett’s novel, Circle of Days. This almost seven-hundred-page saga revolves around the mystery of how Stonehenge came to be and the people who made it.

Follett describes three groups of people: farmers, herders and woodlanders. In the beginning of the story, they are living peaceably and only really intermingle four times a year when they gather to witness ceremonies by the priestesses, who spend their time keeping track of days using the circle of stones and wood.

When the wood is burned, Joia, one of the priestesses proposes that the wood pillars be replaced with stone and the circle be enlarged. Seth has an engineer’s mind and devises a way
to transport large stones from miles away to make the dream a reality.

Meanwhile a multi-year drought causes the three groups of people to fight over resources. Follett has used a very simple writing style to tell this story, probably to match what was a very simple living style. No one really knows how Stonehenge came to be, but Follett paints an interesting picture particularly on how they could have managed to move large stones before the invention of wheels.

If you’re fascinated by Stonehenge, or have an engineer’s curiosity, then you must read Circle of Days by Ken Follett.
Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin