Martin's Must-Reads: 'Good Intentions'

“The sun is leaving for the day, and I probably should, too. I shouldn’t be here at all. This has to stop, everyone says so. It’s not healthy, Cady. It’s not right. Not normal, not legal.”

Those are the opening lines to Marisa Walz’s psychological thriller Good Intentions. Cady is a luxury event planner. She’s at one of her events when she gets a message that her twin, Dana, has been in an automobile accident.

And then she’s in a hospital waiting room reeling from her twin’s death when she meets Morgan. Morgan, reeling from her own loss, that of her son from a bike accident, oﬀers comfort to Cady.

Cady becomes obsessed with knowing more about Morgan. She sits in her car watching Morgan’s house. She neglects her work and her husband. She joins the grief support group that Morgan attends and lies about losing a child. And then she befriends Morgan, spending more and more time with her.

Cady has always been a little extreme, but this behavior is over the top. How will it all end? As the book jacket says, “This slyly twisted and deeply provocative psychological thriller unspools the dangerous line between empathy and fixation - where even the best intentions can grow into obsession.”

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, then you must read Good Intentions by Maris Walz.