© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Amity'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published February 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST

“New Orleans - 1866. I had few pleasures to call my own. There was the peace found in the attic where I was made to board, the transporting comfort of the books in Mrs. Harper’s library, the deliciousness of the sweet bread I purchased with my allowance from the bakery down the road each Sunday of rest. But all of it paled in comparison to the joy brought upon me by Oliver, the terrier I considered my own.”

That’s the opening to Nathan Harris’ historical novel Amity. The speaker is Coleman, a fourteen-year-old freed slave who still lives with and works for his former owners, the Harpers. His older sister June left two years prior with Mr. Harper who was hoping to make his fortune in the silver mines in Mexico.

Coleman is unusual in his manner of speech and knowledge, having been allowed to educate himself with the Harper’s library. As the story begins, a strange man shows up at their New Orleans home saying he has come to escort Mrs. Harper, their daughter Florence, and Coleman to Mr. Harper. It’s a long, dangerous journey in which Florence and Coleman end up striking out on their own to try and find June and Mr. Harper.

In the meantime, June has become attracted to a Black Seminole who lives in an isolated community called Amity and sees the possibility of a life of freedom. As the book jacket says, this novel “delves into the critical years of the Civil War’s aftermath to deliver an intimate and epic tale of what freedom means in a society still determined to return its Black citizens to bondage.”

If you’re interested in a very well written story about what life was like for some freed slaves after the Civil War, then you must read Amity by Nathan Harris.
Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin