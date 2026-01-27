© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Correspondent'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published January 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST

“Sybil is a mother and grandmother, divorced, retired from a distinguished career in law, these things are all there around her. On Monday around ten or half past Sybil Van Antwerp sits down at her desk again. It is the correspondence that is her manner of living.”

Those are some lines from the preface to Virginia Evans’ wonderful novel The Correspondent. I loved this book. The story takes place from 2012-2022 and, through letters and emails, reveals the life of an intelligent woman whose loss of her young son estranged her from her husband and remaining children.

She was a lawyer who then left to clerk for a friend when he became a judge. She writes letters and emails several times a week. They are to family, friends, newspapers, a university president, authors, an awkward teenage boy in need of a mentor, and a family who suﬀered greatly because of her dealings in their law case.

This is such a clever and well done way to tell a story and fully flesh out a character. Also, as the book jacket says, this “is a gem of a novel about the power of finding solace in literature and connection with people we might never meet in person. It is about the hubris of youth and the wisdom of old age, and the mistakes and acts of kindness that occur during a lifetime.”

I recently came across a packet of letters I wrote to my parents while at college. It was such a fun and sometimes emotional way to relive those years. Email and text will never be the same as a well written letter.

If you too think it’s a shame that letter writing is a dying art, then you must read The Correspondent by Virginia Evans.
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
