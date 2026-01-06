Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Bullet That Missed'

“Bethany Waites understands there is no going back now. Time to be brave, and to see how this all plays out. She weighs the bullet in her hand. Life is about understanding opportunities. Understanding how rarely they come along, and then rising to meet them when they do. “Come and meet me. I just want to talk. That’s what the email had said. She has been playing it over in her mind ever since. Should She? One last thing to do before she decides: send Mike a message.”

That’s the opening to Richard Osman’s mystery The Bullet That Missed. This is the third in the Thursday Murder Club mystery series and is just as fun to solve as the first two.

The Thursday Murder Club has pulled a ten-year-old unsolved case. It revolves around an alleged murder of a TV news reporter who was about to reveal information on a huge money laundering scheme when she disappeared and was eventually presumed dead.

The quartet is up to their old tricks helping the police to solve a crime they didn’t know they needed help with. Ron falls for a make-up artist, Joyce sweet talks and drugs a potential assassin, Elizabeth and Joyce’s lives are threatened, and Elizabeth finds herself working with an old KGB acquaintance. There are plenty of twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the end and surprised by the solution.

As the book jacket says, “From an upmarket spa to a prison cell complete with an espresso machine to a luxury penthouse, this third adventure of the Thursday Murder Club is full of the cleverness, intrigue, and irresistible charm that readers have come to expect from Richard Osman’s bestselling series.

If you love a fun British mystery, then you must read The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman.