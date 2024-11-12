© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: "A Court of Thorns and Roses"

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST

“The forest had become a labyrinth of snow and ice. I’d been monitoring the parameters of the thicket for an hour, and my vantage point in the crook of a tree branch had turned useless. Hunger had brought me farther from home than I usually risked, but winter was the hard time. The animals had pulled in going deeper into the woods than I could follow, leaving me to pick oﬀ stragglers one by one, praying they’d last until spring. They hadn’t.”

Those are some lines from chapter one of Sarah Maas’ fantasy A Court of Thorns and Roses. The narrator is nineteen-year-old Feyre. She and her family live in the Mortal Lands. There’s a wall that divides the Mortal Lands from the Faerie Realms, put in place after a treaty was signed between the humans and the faeries.

The Faerie Realms have seven High Lords that reign over diﬀerent courts: Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, Dawn, Day and Night. As the story begins, Feyre is hunting to try to feed her starving family. She has a deer in her sights when a large wolf draws near, and Feyre succeeds in killing both. The next day Tamlin, the High Lord of the Spring Court comes to collect Feyre as punishment for killing the wolf, a Faerie in disguise.

This is a Beauty and the Beast story on steroids. There’s good and bad Faeries, romance, an evil queen, a fifty-year-old curse, a riddle, and three tasks that must be met for all to be well. This book was published in 2015 and is the first of a four-volume series that is still sought after.

If you’re looking for a new fantasy series to lose yourself in, then you must read A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah Maas.
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
