Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: "The Other Mothers"

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

“London Evening Post, November 21, 2017. A warning about the dangers of open-water swimming has been issued following the death of a young woman at a local nature reserve. Sophie Blake, twenty-one, went missing on the evening of July 7, 2017. Miss Blake, who worked as a nanny, had been reported missing by her employers. Her body was found several days later in the East Reservoir. She had suﬀered a large cut to her head.”

That’s a passage from the first chapter of Katherine Faulkner’s mystery The Other Mothers.

Sophie’s death is the impetus for the story. Tash Carpenter, a freelance journalist looking for a big story that will make her reputation, does not believe that Sophie’s death was a suicide. As she works on the story, she becomes friends with several wealthy women who bring their children to the same playgroup that Tash uses. They live a life of privilege that Tash has always dreamed of. But something is oﬀ about these women who don’t reveal that they knew Sophie until Tash is deep into her investigation.

The narrator alternates chapters between Tash and Sophie, slowly revealing what actually happened to Sophie as Tash discovers more and more evidence that Sophie was, in fact, murdered. Everyone becomes a suspect, even Tash’s physician husband. Once again, “what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”

If you’re looking for another mystery where everyone’s a suspect then you must read The Other Mothers by Katherine Faulkner.
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty's love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
