Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Trouble with You'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published March 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST

“Your education will prepare your to be splendid wives and mothers, and your reward might be to marry Harvard men.” Wilbur Kitchener Jordan, president of Radcliffe College, in his welcoming addresses to incoming students, 1950’s.”

That’s one of the quotes that open the historical novel The Trouble with You by Ellen Feldman. I share that one with you because it’s one of two major issues that are addressed in this novel: the commonly held belief that women were meant to marry and stay at home caring for their families. The other issue is McCarthy’s blacklisting activities during that same time period.

In the beginning of the book, Fanny Fabricant welcomes home her husband Max from the war only to have him drop dead at home. Her rebel aunt Rose helps her to find a job working as a secretary for a studio that produces three weekly radio shows. Fanny decides to put her college degree to use by trying her hand at writing scripts.

As she struggles to perfect her craft one of the other writers, Charlie, is blacklisted on trumped up charges and asks her to be his front in order to continue to earn a living. And then she meets Ezra, a doctor who, after proposing, expects Fanny to stop working once they’re married.

Fanny struggles with how working women are looked down on and her attraction to Charlie, a blacklisted writer whose association might hurt her life with her daughter. This book is an interesting peek into the censorship of the 1950’s and how working women were perceived.

If you want to know how the story ends, then you must read The Trouble with You by Ellen Feldman.
Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
