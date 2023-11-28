© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Wind Knows My Name'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published November 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST

“One evening, during that painful time, Samuel announced to Anita and Leticia that he had something important to tell them. ....He told the woman and the girl about his traumatic childhood, about losing his family and being exiled to a strange and hostile place, about being an orphan, always lonely, always in fear, until Luke and Lidia Evans came into his life, bringing him comfort and love. ...Finally, he opened his violin case, pulled out his medal, and placed in in Anita’s hand.”

Those are some lines from the epilogue of Isabel Allende’s novel The Wind Knows My Name. When the story begins, Samuel is a young Jewish boy in Vienna in 1938. After weeks of hoping the Nazis will return his father, his mother makes the heart wrenching decision to send him to England to wait out the war. Samuel never sees his mother again and grows up in foster homes and orphanages until he moves to the United States to pursue a career in music.

Eight decades later, seven-year-old Anita Diaz and her mother flee their dangerous home in El Salvador, seeking refuge in the United States, but it’s 2019 and there’s a new family separation policy. Just like Samuel, Anita is moved from camps to foster homes while she waits to hear news of her mother. Social worker Selena enlists the help of an American attorney to secure asylum for Anita and hopefully reunite her with her mother. This is a realistic depiction of what asylum seekers are still enduring today.

If you’re looking for a story that, as the jacket says, “is a testament to the sacrifices that parents make,” then you must read The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende.
Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin