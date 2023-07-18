© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'An American Beauty'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published July 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT

“Arabella. Richmond, 1867. The best part about working for Johnny Worsham, aside from that fact that he paid reliably, and in cold Yankee cash, was that he insisted she never wear her spectacles while on the floor. Which meant that Belle never had to really see any of the men she served, not unless they came quite close, which some of them did.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are some lines from the first chapter of Shana Abe’s historical novel An American Beauty. The story is based on the life of Arabella, or Belle, Yarrington who became the wealthiest woman in Gilded Age America. She was born into poverty and as a teenager went to work in a gambling parlor to help support her mother and siblings. It was there that married, and thirty years older, railroad mogul Collis Potter Huntington met and fell in love with her. She became his courtesan and he in return took care of both her and her family .

The story is about their life together and provides a vivid picture of life in wealthy society New York from 1867-1900. The author’s notes say that Belle “became a great philanthropist in her lifetime, giving freely to a variety of causes.” But also that she loved beautiful things. “It’s said her personal collection of jewelry was so impressive that after her death it became the foundation of the Harry Winston empire. Not only that, several of the sumptuously decorated rooms from her houses are now in museums, along with significant pieces from her jaw-dropping collection of art.”

If you want to read a book about how a strong woman rose to wealth and fame in the Gilded Age, then you must read An American Beauty by Shana Abe.

Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
