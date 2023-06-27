© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Perfumist of Paris'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published June 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT

“I can talk for hours about fragrances. When I’m mixing a formula, hours can pass before I stop to look around, stretch my neck or step outside the lab for a glass of water and a chat with Celeste, Delphine’s secretary. It’s Celeste who often reminds me that it’s time for me to pick up the girls from school when I’m between nannies. It’s peaceful in the lab. And quiet. And the scents - honey and clove and vetiver and jasmine and cedar and myrrh and gardenia and musk - are such comforting companions.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are some lines from the first chapter of Alka Joshi’s newest novel The Perfumist of Paris. This is the third in her trilogy following The Henna Artist and The Secret of Jaipur.

This story revolves around the life of Radha, the sister of the henna artist Lakshmi. Radha moved to Paris as a young adult to put some distance between herself and her illegitimate son who was adopted by friends. She has made a life for herself — married a Frenchman with whom she has two girls and found meaningful work with a master perfumer helping to design new fragrances. Her goal is to get her chemistry degree and become a master perfumer herself but her husband would prefer she be a stay at-home mother.

Back in India, her seventeen year old son, Nikki, discovers letters that point to a connection to Radha and he travels from India to Paris to find out what it is. This novel gives an insight into what it takes to make a new perfume but it’s also about family and the need to be honest, open and forgiving.

If you’re looking for a story about the billion dollar perfume industry as well as the continued story of the henna artist’s family, then you must read The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi.

Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
