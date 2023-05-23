Martin's Must Reads: 'Iona Iverson's Rules for Commuting'

“Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting:

1. You must have a job to go to

2. Never talk to strangers on the train

3. Don’t consume hot food

4. Never give up a seat once occupied

5. Always pack for any eventuality.

Life is hard. Sometimes we just need to read a book that has a happy ending, renews our faith in humankind and reminds us that we should care about strangers."

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are the commuting rules of the main character Iona in Clare Pooley’s novel Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting. Fifty seven year old Iona and her dog Lulu commute by London train every day to her job as an advice columnist for a woman’s magazine. A job from which she is being encouraged to retire.

When the story opens another commuter, Piers, an officious self-important investment banker, is choking on a grape. Iona notices and calls out for medical help to which Sanjay, an oncologist nurse responds and saves Piers’ life with the Heimlich maneuver. Emmie, a young digital marketer witnesses the near death. These are several of the main characters in the story along with Martha, a high school student and outcast.

The choking incident causes Iona to break her second rule of commuting and she starts talking to these strangers on the train all of whom become friends and involved in each other’s lives. This is a feel good story about strangers who meet, develop bonds of friendship and help each other to be their better selves.

If you’re looking for such a book, then you must read Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting by Clare Pooley.