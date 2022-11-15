© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Orphan Collector'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published November 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST
The Orphan Collector.png

"September 28, 1918. The deadly virus stole unnoticed through the crowded cobblestone streets of Philadelphia on a sunny September day, unseen and unheard amidst the jubilant chaos of the Liberty Loan parade and patriotic marches of John Philip Sousa. More than 200,000 men, women, and children waved American flags.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are the opening lines to Ellen Marie Wiseman’s novel The Orphan Collector. I must admit that this book was sent to me early in 2020 when I couldn’t bear to read about the tragedies of an earlier pandemic.

As the story opens German immigrant, thirteen year old Pia Lange, is living in a poor neighborhood with her mother and twin baby brothers. When her mother dies of the virus, Pia hides her brothers in a closet to go in search for food. While she’s out Pia falls ill and wakes up a week later in a hospital having miraculously survived the virus. She hurries back home to find her brothers missing and no clues as to where they went. Pia is then imprisoned in an orphanage run by heartless nuns.

Her brothers had been discovered by a neighbor, Bernice Groves, whose husband and baby both died from the virus. Bernice has a strong prejudice against all the immigrants who have moved to Philadelphia and decides to do what she can to insure that immigrant children are brought up in American households. She collects them and either takes them to an orphanage or sells them to unsuspecting parents. You’ll have to read the book yourself to find out if Pia ever finds her brothers.

If you’re looking for a book with a character who has strength and perseverance and gives you a glimpse into what life during the 1918 pandemic was like, then you must read The Orphan Collector by Ellen Marie Wiseman.

Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
