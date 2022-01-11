© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'West with Giraffes'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published January 11, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST
West With Giraffes.png

A September 22, 1938 telegram addressed to Mrs. Belle Benchley at the Sand Diego Zoo read, “ Hurricane damaged shipment. Giraffes alive. Advise on delivery.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and that’s the first telegram that appears in Lynda Rutledge’s novel West With Giraffes. It’s a fictional account of an actual event, a twelve day journey from New York to California for two giraffes from Africa. They are met by one of the zookeepers, Riley Jones, who loads them on a customized truck for the trip across the country. After his driver deserts him, a seventeen year old dust bowl orphan, Woody Nickel, becomes his driver. Woody falls in love with giraffes Boy and Girl and with a red headed photographer, Augusta. Augusta claims to work for Life magazine and follows the truck snapping photos of the giraffes, the scenery and the people along the way.

Every night they find lodging surrounded by trees so the giraffes can eat. The novel actually begins with Woody’s last days of his 105th year when he struggles to commit the story of the giraffes’ journey to paper after learning they are on the brink of extinction. The journey is full of adventures — a sinister circus owner tries to steal the giraffes, a flash flood threatens to tip the truck over, narrow switchbacks nearly tumble the truck down the side of a mountain.

As the fly leaf says, “Part adventure, part historical saga, and part coming-of-age love story, the book explores what it means to be changed by the grace of animals, the kindness of strangers, the passing of time, and a story told before it’s too late.“

If you love giraffes and a well told story, then you must read West With Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge.

Tags

Arts & CultureMartin's Must-Reads
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin
Related Content
  • China A Novel.png
    Arts & Culture
    Martin's Must Reads: 'China: The Novel'
    Betty Martin
    ,
    “January 1839. At first he did not hear the voice behind him. The red sun was glaring in his face as he rode across the center of the world. ‘Mr. Jiang!’ He heard it this time. ‘Jiang Shi-Rong! Wait!”
  • Cloud Cuckoo Land.png
    Arts & Culture
    Martin's Must Reads: Cloud Cuckoo Land
    Betty Martin
    ,
    “Set in Constantinople in the fifteenth century, in a small town in present-day Idaho, and on an interstellar ship decades from now Anthony Doerr’s gorgeous third novel is a triumph of imagination and compassion, a soaring story of children on the cusp of adulthood in worlds in peril, who find resilience, hope and - a book.”