Few things capture the spirit of a community quite like downtown during the holidays. Glowing storefronts, walkable streets, and neighbors gathering outside create an energy you can’t get anywhere else.

This weekend gave our region a great reminder of what makes downtown special. Friday night’s Christmas Tree Lighting kicked things off at the Vasterling Suites courtyard, followed by Small Business Saturday, and the momentum keeps building toward the Downtown Holiday Open House on Friday, December 4, when local shops stay open late and families fill the streets for holiday traditions.

Why does downtown’s character matter so much right now? Because it’s uniquely ours. Historic buildings, independent retailers, and local restaurants turn holiday shopping into an experience. When people come downtown for a parade, carriage ride, or festive night out, they discover new businesses, support local jobs, and keep consumer dollars working right here at home.

Just as importantly, these shared traditions build connection and community pride, the kind of quality of life that strengthens our entire local economy long after the decorations come down.

As the holiday season picks up speed, make time to head

downtown, explore local shops and restaurants, and be part of the energy. Thanks for tuning in, let’s keep building a vibrant business community together.