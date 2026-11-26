The No. 2-seeded Southeast Missouri volleyball team won its eighth Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament Title with a sweep over No. 5-seeded Morehead State Tuesday night 3-0.

This is the Redhawks first tournament title since 2021. This is Julie Yankus's third title as head coach, each time defeating Morehead State.

Lucy Arndt, Alaina Lester and Reagan Nelson were named to the OVC All-Tournament Team with Nelson winning tournament MVP honors.

The championship title comes on the heels of an incredible season for the Redhawks. They finished the regular season as the #2 seed in the OVC and a 21-8 overall record. Reagan Nelson was named the OVC Offensive Player of the Year and was also a first team All-OVC selection, the conference announced Saturday afternoon.

Lucy Arndt and Alaina Lester joined Nelson as First Team All-Conference selections.

Nelson, a sophomore from St. Charles, Mo., led the OVC in kills and points per set, third in service aces, sixth in digs, and 10th in hitting percentage.

Arndt, a senior from Freeport, Ill., lands on the first-team All-OVC team for the fourth straight season. Lester, a junior from Millstadt, Ill., led the OVC with a .577 hitting percentage in conference play en route to her first selection to the All-OVC teams.

With the tournament championship, the Redhawks earn the automatic bid into the 2026 NCAA Volleyball Tournament. SEMO will receive their draw on the selection show on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.