The first settlers of the Southeast Lowlands of Missouri entered a landscape that we can scarcely envision today. Much of the region was forested with bottomland hardwoods dominated by oaks, sweetgum, ash, hickories, and other trees, with baldcypress on lower sites. Paradoxically, dry prairies covered higher sites.

When a shallow gulf covered the lower Mississippi Valley, the Ohio river deposited sand over much of the upper portion. Melting glaciers eroded part of the sand, leaving two major ridges through the areas around Sikeston and Malden. The ancient beds of the Mississippi, Ohio, St. Francis, and Little Rivers, as well as smaller streams such as Castor River and Ramsay Creek, sculpted this landscape through deposition and shifting channels. Between the streams and oxbow lakes, sloughs, and bayous marking old channels, higher sandy ground remained. These sites provided conditions for prairie to develop.

Drought-tolerant grasses such as splitbeard bluestem covered sandier sites. Higher sites with less sand in the soil supported tall grasses such as big bluestem and Indiangrass. Although scrubby trees grew on the sites, indigenous people burned the prairies to provide better forage for game animals. Settlers reported bison, elk, and greater prairie chickens—all of which disappeared from the region by the time of the Civil War. However, Bootheel sand prairies harbor many unique organisms. The surviving ones have good populations of Bobwhite quail, numerous sand-adapted reptiles and insects, birds found in prairie and shrub-dominated habitats, and plants adapted to the dry conditions, such as prickly pear cactus.

Historian Sidney Douglass stated in History of Southeast Missouri that Crowley’s Ridge and the Benton Hills near Commerce together covered about one-eighth of the total area of the Southeast Lowland section of Missouri. Dry bottom lands, mostly prairies and the natural levee along the rivers comprised another one-eighth of the area. The other three-fourths were wetlands, mostly forested.

The first written mention of Bootheel prairies comes from accounts of the saving of those in Fort Jefferson near present-day Wycliffe, Kentucky. The fort was under siege by indigenous attackers, and those sheltering in the fort ran out of food. They were saved because a contingent of men left the fort under cover of darkness, crossed the river to what was likely St. Charles or Matthews Prairie where Charleston lies today, and killed bison to provide meat.

Amos Stoddard mentions them in his 1812 book, Sketches Historical and Descriptive of Louisiana, in his discussion of the area between the St. Francis and Mississippi Rivers, “Prairies abound in the interior, as also some tracts of upland, calculated for rich and extensive plantations.”

Modern maps that show boundaries of Spanish land grants reveal lines of grants along the edges of prairies and riverbanks. The prairies, and the natural levees along rivers, were the first places settlers established farms.

The reason for this clustering of land grants may partly relate to the security of grouping together for defense and mutual aid. However, the positioning at the edge of prairies, placing part of many grants at the shoreline of swamps or lakes, is likely related to the ease of preparing land for farming and access to water.

Less than 1% of the original prairies remain in Southeast Missouri. A few small pieces survive, such as Sand Prairie Conservation Area near Benton, and more protected sites may be restored in the future. None of these sites escaped plowing—although the protected ones have recovered much of their sand prairie traits. Otherwise, prairies only survive in place names, mostly fading from memory except for East Prairie.