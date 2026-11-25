You answer the phone and on the other end is someone who says they are the police. They tell you that you’re in big trouble if you don’t pay up right away.

They’re called bad actors for many reasons. First, they have bad intentions. They want either your information or your money. Second, they are just bad actors, and they love to act like law enforcement and other government agencies.

So far in 2026, BBB’s Scam Tracker has received nearly 1,800 reports from consumers who have run into scammers acting as if they are government agencies. In the St. Louis region, 20 consumers have reported government imposter scams. Included in that group is a Quincy, Illinois, consumer who was confronted by “law enforcement” over the phone.

The consumer reported earlier this month that they received a call from someone who allegedly was with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. The consumer said the caller told them there was a warrant out for their arrest because they did not report to jury duty. The caller was told the only way out of going to jail was to pay a fine.

Not wanting to have anything on their record, the consumer did as they were instructed by the bad actor and got $200 cash and went to a cryptocurrency-enabled ATM to pay the “fine.” The consumer didn’t realize until telling others about the experience that they had been a victim of a scam.

These scams usually take on the same script with the recipient receiving either a telephone call, email, text message or social media message by someone alleging to be from a law enforcement or other government agency.

The imposters tell the intended victim that there is a problem they must resolve immediately – usually by paying a fee. If the intended victim does not comply, they are told there will be dire consequences.

How can I avoid law enforcement imposter scams?

