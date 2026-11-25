Late Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service forecast office in Paducah, KY, issued a series of Winter Weather Watches, Warnings, and Advisories for Wednesday and Thursday, as thousands travel across the state for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

This marks the first winter weather storm of the season for most of the region and could cause travel concerns on portions of I-55, I-57, and U.S. Highways 60 and 67.

Ahead of the storm, the Missouri Department of Transportation stated it was "shifting resources now, and [would] have crews out treating ahead of the precipitation and clearing throughout". MODOT urged drivers to allow crews room to work safely and to check the Traveler Information Map before traveling at traveler.modot.org

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a Winter Storm Warning was issued for an area of Wayne, Perry, and Cape Girardeau counties, beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, until 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for counties south and west of there from Van Buren and Doniphan to Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

Further east across southern Illinois, the National Weather Service forecast office in Paducah predicts a much lower chance of accumulating snow impacting travel, but a watch remains in place for that region.

This is a developing story.

