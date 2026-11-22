Thanksgiving gives us a natural moment to pause and take stock of what we’re grateful for. And in a thriving community, a huge part of that list is the people building businesses right here at home.

Even though I know some of you have already been decorating and listening to your favorite holiday tunes, this week really marks the start of our holiday season. As we move from the Thanksgiving table into Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and the full holiday rush, it’s easy to treat shopping local as a seasonal gesture or a favor to a neighbor. In reality, backing local business is an investment in the strength of our entire regional economy.

When you buy a gift from a local shop, book a service with a hometown provider, or grab a meal down the street, those dollars don’t just disappear into a distant balance sheet. They cycle back into local payrolls, regional suppliers, sponsorships, and the community amenities that make this place feel like home. Even more importantly, they sustain the entrepreneurs taking real risks to create jobs and opportunity here in our communities.

The holiday stretch can be make-or-break for many independent businesses. A single purchase, a referral, or a shared post can carry real momentum into the new year.

This season, let’s pair our gratitude with action. Celebrate the holiday with family and friends, then put your weight behind the home team, because a strong local business community is something worth being thankful for every single day of the year.