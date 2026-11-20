"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: New SEMO Finance Vice-President and Update from Interim Provost
On this edition of the show, we talk with SEMO's new Vice President for Finance and Administration, Dr. Corey Bradford. SEMO President Brad Hodson visits with student Olivia Williford in Kimmswick, Missouri, as part of the “Show Me Home” video series. And Interim Provost Dr. Doug Koch provides an update from Academic Affairs.