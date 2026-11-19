Olivia Klinkhardt, Taylor Cassidy and Chloe Ouimet earned All-Ohio Valley Conference women's soccer honors for the 2026 season.

Klinkhardt and Cassidy each earned first-team accolades. Cassidy also joined fellow sophomore Ouimet on the league's All-Newcomer Team.

A native of nearby Jackson, Klinkhardt is one of two players on this year's roster that started all 17 games. She is tied for first on the team with two goals and tops the squad in minutes played (1492). Klinkhardt's goals came in back-to-back home contests against Southern Indiana (Oct. 4) and Morehead State (Oct. 11).

Cassidy, who hails from Greely, Ontario, logged 16 starts in her first season with the Redhawks. She has two assists, which tie for second-most on the team.

A freshman out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Ouimet started all 17 contests as well. She scored one goal to go along with two assists for a total of four points this season. Ouimet scored what ended up being the decisive goal in SEMO's 2-1 victory at Eastern Illinois (Oct. 15).

The Redhawks finished the season in second place in the final OVC standings, improving their final position by 6 spots compared to a season before.



Ouimet and teammate Mathea Konig both also earned All-Tournament Team honors for their performances in the OVC Soccer Championship Tournament.