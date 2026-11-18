As consumers prepare for the holiday shopping season, Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) is encouraging shoppers to plan ahead, research retailers, and take precautions to avoid scams when shopping both online and in stores.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) projects that retail sales in November and December will grow 4.2 percent over last year, bringing total holiday spending to just over $1 trillion. That would surpass the $972 billion spent during the 2025 holiday season. However, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) projects a slight decrease in individual gift spending, estimating that consumers will spend an average of $708 this year, compared to $721 in 2025.

As consumers look for ways to stretch their holiday budgets, many will turn to online shopping and emerging technology. PwC reports that 29 percent of consumers plan to use artificial intelligence (AI) somewhere in their holiday shopping this year, up from 22 percent in 2025.

Black Friday also remains a major shopping event, even as more consumers take advantage of online deals instead of heading to stores. According to the NRF, a record 202.9 million people shopped from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday in 2025. Black Friday attracted 80.3 million in-store shoppers and another 85.7 million online shoppers, making it one of the busiest shopping days of the holiday weekend.

Whether shopping in person or online, consumers should be mindful of misleading promotions, fraudulent websites, and deals that may not be as good as they appear.

Online purchase scams accounted for 28 percent of all reports submitted to BBB's Scam Tracker in 2025, making it the third-riskiest scam category in BBB's annual Scam Tracker Risk Report.

From fake websites and misleading social media advertisements to AI-generated celebrity endorsements and deep discounts, scammers are finding new ways to take advantage of holiday shoppers. Taking a few extra minutes to research a retailer, compare prices, and verify an offer can help prevent an expensive shopping mistake.

BBB's Tips for Safe and Successful Holiday Shopping:



Make a shopping plan and stick to your budget. Start with a list of items you need and use sale flyers, promotions, and online advertisements to compare prices. Pay attention to when deals begin and end, especially for big-ticket items and popular gifts. Don't let limited-time offers pressure you into spending more than planned.

Start with a list of items you need and use sale flyers, promotions, and online advertisements to compare prices. Pay attention to when deals begin and end, especially for big-ticket items and popular gifts. Don't let limited-time offers pressure you into spending more than planned. Research retailers before you buy. Visit BBB.org to check a business' rating, customer reviews, complaint history, and BBB Accreditation status. If a business displays the BBB Seal, verify its accreditation on BBB.org. For unfamiliar retailers, look for independent reviews and be cautious of repetitive or overly promotional feedback that could be AI-generated.

Visit BBB.org to check a business' rating, customer reviews, complaint history, and BBB Accreditation status. If a business displays the BBB Seal, verify its accreditation on BBB.org. For unfamiliar retailers, look for independent reviews and be cautious of repetitive or overly promotional feedback that could be AI-generated. Read the fine print and compare prices. Some retailers advertise additional percentages off but exclude certain items or promotions, such as doorbusters. A product advertised at 75 percent off may have an inflated original price. Compare prices with other retailers and review return policies before purchasing.

Some retailers advertise additional percentages off but exclude certain items or promotions, such as doorbusters. A product advertised at 75 percent off may have an inflated original price. Compare prices with other retailers and review return policies before purchasing. Be skeptical of celebrity endorsements and online ads. Scammers use AI-generated photos, videos, and cloned voices to make fake endorsements appear legitimate. Anyone can pay to promote a social media advertisement, so verify endorsements through celebrities' official channels and visit the retailer's website directly instead of clicking unfamiliar ads.

Scammers use AI-generated photos, videos, and cloned voices to make fake endorsements appear legitimate. Anyone can pay to promote a social media advertisement, so verify endorsements through celebrities' official channels and visit the retailer's website directly instead of clicking unfamiliar ads. Watch out for deals that seem too good to be true. Deep discounts on popular holiday gifts may be designed to lure shoppers to fraudulent websites. Don't let countdown clocks, limited-time offers, or pressure to act quickly prevent you from researching the seller.

Deep discounts on popular holiday gifts may be designed to lure shoppers to fraudulent websites. Don't let countdown clocks, limited-time offers, or pressure to act quickly prevent you from researching the seller. Check websites carefully before purchasing. Watch for misspelled URLs, poor grammar, missing contact information, and vague policies. Professional-looking photos and a padlock icon do not guarantee a website is legitimate. Look for "https" in the web address and verify the retailer's physical address and phone number.

Watch for misspelled URLs, poor grammar, missing contact information, and vague policies. Professional-looking photos and a padlock icon do not guarantee a website is legitimate. Look for "https" in the web address and verify the retailer's physical address and phone number. Take advantage of store rewards and online options. Some retailers offer exclusive deals and coupons to email or text subscribers. Reward programs and credit cards may also provide cash back, points, or other benefits. When shopping online, look for free shipping, in-store pickup, and legitimate coupon offers. Compare Black Friday prices with upcoming Cyber Monday promotions before making a purchase.

Some retailers offer exclusive deals and coupons to email or text subscribers. Reward programs and credit cards may also provide cash back, points, or other benefits. When shopping online, look for free shipping, in-store pickup, and legitimate coupon offers. Compare Black Friday prices with upcoming Cyber Monday promotions before making a purchase. Understand return policies and warranties. Before leaving a store or completing an online purchase, review the return and exchange policies, warranty information, and any restrictions. Keep receipts and gift receipts, and pass along return information to anyone receiving the item as a gift.

Before leaving a store or completing an online purchase, review the return and exchange policies, warranty information, and any restrictions. Keep receipts and gift receipts, and pass along return information to anyone receiving the item as a gift. Use secure payment methods. Pay by credit card when possible, as it generally offers stronger dispute protections than debit cards, gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Avoid unusual payment requests, use secure internet connections, and monitor your statements for unexpected charges.

Pay by credit card when possible, as it generally offers stronger dispute protections than debit cards, gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Avoid unusual payment requests, use secure internet connections, and monitor your statements for unexpected charges. Protect your personal information and accounts. Create unique passwords, enable multifactor authentication when available, and avoid providing unnecessary personal information. Be cautious of unexpected delivery texts or emails requesting payment or personal details. Check tracking information directly through the carrier's official website.

Create unique passwords, enable multifactor authentication when available, and avoid providing unnecessary personal information. Be cautious of unexpected delivery texts or emails requesting payment or personal details. Check tracking information directly through the carrier's official website. Report scams and act quickly if something goes wrong. If you suspect fraud, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. For an unsatisfactory purchase, file a complaint at BBB.org. If you shared payment information or notice unauthorized charges, contact your bank or card issuer immediately. Save receipts, messages, screenshots, and order confirmations.

Consumers can find additional seasonal shopping advice, scam alerts, and resources by visiting BBB.org's Holiday HQ.