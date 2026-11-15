Let's Talk Business: From Town-and-Gown to Talent Magnet: Why the SEMO & MAC Partnership Sets a New Standard for Our Region

When we talk about economic development, we usually talk about roads, utilities, and commercial storefronts. But a community’s most important infrastructure is its talent, and supporting that pipeline is key to future business growth.

Last month Dr. Brad Hodson and Dr. Joe Gilgour announced a landmark partnership between Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College which will be a gamechanger for our region. Instead of operating in isolated silos, SEMO and MAC have teamed up to build a seamless pipeline connecting community college access directly to four-year university pathways.

Under this new agreement, MAC students can start their journey locally, take advantage of university housing and campus resources, and smoothly transition with junior standing to complete their bachelor’s degrees. For our local business community, this is great news for talent development. It means fewer administrative barriers, stronger workforce retention, and a steady stream of highly credentialed talent staying right here in Southeast Missouri.

It’s a real-world example of what thinkers like Dr. David J. Staley mean in Knowledge Towns, treating higher education institutions not as ivory towers, but as core economic anchors. When our schools collaborate, our entire regional business ecosystem wins.

As we look ahead to conversations at our upcoming SEED Symposium, this type of regional alignment sets the standard for how we build a resilient, future-ready economy.