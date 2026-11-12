Two-Minute Drill: Trio of Redhawks Earn Weekly Honors from OVC

A trio of Redhawk student-athletes earned weekly honors from the Ohio Valley Conference this week.

SEMO men’s basketball guard Fontaine Williams, Jr. was named OVC Newcomer of the Week and forward Clayton Jewell was tabbed Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Williams, Jr. averaged 13.7 points and four rebounds in three starts during the opening week of the 2026-27 season, and he scored double figures in all three games.

Jewell, who hails from Darwin, Australia, averaged seven rebounds and 3.3 blocks in week one. Williams, Jr. and Jewell helped lead the Redhawks to a pair of wins in the first week of the season, including an opening night victory at home over Lipscomb. The Redhawk men return home to the Show Me Center on Monday, November 16, to host Midway.

Meanwhile, Football running back Khyair Spain claimed his first OVC Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season. Spain ran for a season-high 160 yards and two touchdowns during SEMO's 33-14 road win at Tennessee State last weekend, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Spain and the Redhawks remain in first place in the OVC standings as they head to Charleston Southern this weekend. The Redhawks return home to Houck Field next Saturday, Nov. 21 for Senior Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.