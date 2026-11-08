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Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 & 8:42 a.m. and 4:18 p.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.Support for Let's Talk Business comes from Todt Roofing & Construction providing roofing and construction solutions for home exteriors with offices in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, and soon Southern Illinois. More information is at todtroofing.com.

Let's Talk Business: From Service to Sector: How Missouri Businesses Support and Sustain Our Veterans

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published November 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST

As we observe Veterans Day week, our attention naturally turns to gratitude. But across Missouri, supporting those who have served extends far beyond a seasonal thank you, it is deeply embedded in our state's economy, supply chains, and business community.

When we look at the intersection of military support and enterprise, Missouri plays a vital role. From major state anchors like Boeing in St. Louis, integrating veterans and veteran-owned small businesses into its defense supply chain, to our regional manufacturing base, veterans are recognized as an incredible economic asset.

Right here in Southeast Missouri, that commitment is personal. From the specialized care at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau and the healthcare resources at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, to our local community networks, we ensure our veterans are supported with dignity.

Veterans bring unmatched discipline, technical skills, and leadership to the civilian workforce. Local employers actively recruit transitioning service members for critical roles, while statewide manufacturers rely on veteran-owned sub-contractors to keep regional supply lines strong.

This week, consider how your business can champion those who served, whether by recruiting veteran talent, sourcing from veteran-owned suppliers, or supporting local organizations that care for them.

Thank you to all the veterans, military families, and business leaders who continue to strengthen our region every day.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
See stories by Rob Gilligan