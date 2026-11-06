"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO's Theatre and Dance and AI in the Workforce
On this edition of the show we talk with Dr. Kenn Stilson from the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance about the many successful graduates of the program; President Brad Hodson visits with student Allie Daniel in Benton, Missouri, as part of the “Show Me Home” video series and Dan Presson shares insights on AI and the workforce.