Consumer Handbook: Home Heating Tips

It's finally starting to feel like fall, and as temperatures drop, it's important to make sure your furnace is in working order, so you don’t have any chilly surprises.

Industry experts often recommend having a heating company check the health of your furnace each fall. However, there may be unexpected issues even if you get your annual checkup. A broken furnace can be urgent, but it’s worth the time it takes to research and find a trusted company.

Each year, BBB receives reports about untrustworthy businesses, impostors, or scammers who take advantage of customers in emergency situations by overcharging them, not finishing projects or failing to contact them.

It’s true that time is of the essence if your heating goes out in the winter, but it’s still not worth it to rush into a deal with a bad actor. Always take some time to review your options, check with BBB for complaints and reviews, and make sure the company you go with has a good track record.

How can I find a trusted heating contractor?

