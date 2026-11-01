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Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 & 8:42 a.m. and 4:18 p.m., Rob Gilligan provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.Support for Let's Talk Business comes from Todt Roofing & Construction providing roofing and construction solutions for home exteriors with offices in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, and soon Southern Illinois. More information is at todtroofing.com.

Let's Talk Business: Expanding the Footprint: When Is the Right Time for Business to Grow

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published November 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
S. Walter/KRCU

As we start November, business owners across Southeast Missouri are beginning to look back at their year-end performance and map out their strategies for the year ahead. Among the toughest decisions an entrepreneur faces aren’t landing a new client or rolling out a new product line, it’s deciding when it’s finally time to physically expand.

Too often, businesses look at expansion as a simple emotional milestone: We're crowded, our team is tripping over each other, and customers are waiting. But physical expansion, whether it's adding square footage, breaking ground on a new buildout, or relocating to a larger commercial space, demands much more than a gut feeling. It requires hard data and disciplined timing.

Before signing a commercial lease or calling a contractor, growth-minded leaders should look for three critical indicators:

First, is your capacity constrained by space, or by process? If an inefficient workflow or outdated inventory management is creating bottlenecks, adding square footage will only magnify those inefficiencies at a much higher overhead cost. Fix the process first; expand the walls second.

Second, do you have sustained, predictable demand, not just a seasonal spike? A busy summer or a holiday rush can trick business owners into thinking they’ve permanently outgrown their footprint. Look at rolling 12-month averages to ensure the revenue supporting the expansion is structural, not temporary.

Third, does the projected return on investment justify the capital expenditure? A larger footprint should directly drive increased throughput, higher sales capacity, or a significantly elevated client experience, not just executive comfort.

In a resilient regional economy like ours, seeing local businesses grow and invest in their physical infrastructure is a powerful vote of confidence in our community's future. But sustainable growth is a marathon, not a sprint.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
See stories by Rob Gilligan