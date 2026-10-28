"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Alumni Update, Innovation Dock and SEMO Athletics
On this edition of the show, we get an update on the latest happening with SEMO Alumni Director George Gasser; Nancy Palmeri tells us about "Innovation Dock" and how it gets high school students on campus to learn about what SEMO offers students on the River Campus and Brady Barke provides an update on SEMO Athletics.