© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Focus on Southeast
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Alumni Update, Innovation Dock and SEMO Athletics

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published October 28, 2026 at 11:47 AM CDT
George Gasser
George Gasser

On this edition of the show, we get an update on the latest happening with SEMO Alumni Director George Gasser; Nancy Palmeri tells us about "Innovation Dock" and how it gets high school students on campus to learn about what SEMO offers students on the River Campus and Brady Barke provides an update on SEMO Athletics.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods