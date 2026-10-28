Consumer Handbook: Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Scams and fraud often begin online – and if you don't take any cybersecurity precautions, scammers have a better chance of accessing your personal or financial information. Better Business Bureau (BBB) is sharing some tips to help you brush up on your online safety during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

BBB’s 2025 Scam Tracker Risk Report found that 53.4% of scams started online. Scams perpetrated online were also more likely to result in monetary loss than those perpetrated in person or over the phone – online scams made up 81.4% of all reported scams resulting in a monetary loss.

Unsolicited online messages, suspicious links containing malware or viruses, and fraudulent social media ads are all common themes in scams reported to BBB. Phishing scams were #6 on the list of riskiest scams reported to BBB in 2025.

In our increasingly digital lives, there’s no guarantee you can avoid cybercrime completely, but you have the power to protect yourself as much as possible. A few smart daily habits can go a long way toward securing your data and devices.

What are some basic cybersecurity tips to help me protect my data?

